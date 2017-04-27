Kotak Bank’s Q4 profit rises 40% to Rs 976 cr, NII up 17% at Rs 2,161 cr; beats estimates

Moneycontrol News

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported around 40 percent increase in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 976.5 crore against Rs 696 crore that it posted during the same period last year. The profit surpassed analysts’ expectations, which according to a poll by CNBC-TV18, was pegged at Rs 909 crore.

Net interest income for the bank, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, was reported at Rs 2,161.4 crore against Rs 1,857 crore that it reported last year. The CNBC-TV18 poll predicted an NII of Rs 2,115.3 crore. The net interest margin was reported at 4.6 percent against 4.49 percent in the previous quarter.

On the asset quality front, the bank reported an increase of 12.6 percent in gross NPAs at Rs 3,578.6 crore against Rs 3,177.9 crore in the previous quarter, while its net NPAs rose 24.6 percent at Rs 1,718.1 crore against Rs 1,379.1 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank reported provisions of Rs 267.4 crore against Rs 192.1 crore QoQ and Rs 200.4 crore YoY.

The bank's total advances were up 15 percent year on year to R s1,36,082 crore against Rs 1,18,665 crore during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, savings deposits grew by 41 percent to RS 41,504 crore against Rs 29,495 crore last year.

CASA as of March 31, 207 stood at 44 percent against 38.1 crore during March 2016.

The bank also declared a dividend of Rs 0.6 per equity share having face value of Rs 5 for the year ended March 31, 2017.

At 13:53 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 905.75, up Rs 5.40, or 0.60 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 918.00 and an intraday low of Rs 890.80.