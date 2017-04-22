Kolte-Patil Developers Q4 PAT may dip 29.5% to Rs 10 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Kolte-Patil Developers to report net profit at 10 crore down 29.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 28.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 12.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 160 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 28.2 percent Q-o-Q (down 24 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 40 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.