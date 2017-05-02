App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 01, 2017 06:40 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Know more about Bharat Financial's Q4 fineprint & stake sale plans

Non-banking finance company Bharat Financial Inclusion came out with its fourth quarter earnings. The firm also announced that it will look to evaluate strategic options for stake sale. CNBC-TV18 had reported last Friday that such an announcement was expected.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Abhishek Kothari who broke the story, for more details.

tags #Bharat Financial Inclusion #Results CNBC-TV18 Reports

