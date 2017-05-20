KEC International bags orders worth Rs 945 cr

Engineering, procurement and construction major KEC International has won new orders worth Rs 945 crore.

Under transmission and distribution business, the company bagged orders worth Rs 560 crore in India, Sri Lanka and the Americas.

It includes turnkey orders from Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd for construction of 220 kV GIS substations and transmission lines in and around Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

Another three orders from PGCIL are for constructing 220 kV EVH underground cabling system in Chandigarh and 132 kV transmission lines in Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

There is also an order from North East Transmission Company Ltd for design, engineering, besides various supply orders across India, Sri lanka and Americas, it added.

Under the civil business, KEC International has secured orders worth Rs 227 crore. It includes civil structural work for a 2 MTPA cement grinding unit in Maharashtra, civil work for a new factory building in Gujarat. Also, design, engineering and construction of a residential township, cement works and associated civil works for a cement plant in Karnataka.

Moreover, the cable business has secured various supply orders of Rs 158 crore.

KEC International Ltd is a global infrastructure EPC major. It has presence in power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil.

KEC International, an RPG Group firm, has posted a 91 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31 at Rs 146 crore, mainly on the back of timely execution of projects.