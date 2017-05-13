App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 13, 2017 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Bank Q4 net profit up 30% at Rs 138 cr

Total income during March quarter rose to Rs 1,606.19 crore in 2016-17, from Rs 1,447.68 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Karnataka Bank Q4 net profit up 30% at Rs 138 cr

Private sector Karnataka Bank has reported a rise of about 30 per cent in net profit at Rs 138.37 crore for the last quarter ended March 31, 2017.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 106.79 crore during January-March period of 2015-16.

Total income during March quarter rose to Rs 1,606.19 crore in 2016-17, from Rs 1,447.68 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

For full fiscal ended March 2017, bank's net profit increased to Rs 452.56 crore, up 9 per cent, from Rs 415.29 crore in 2015-16.

Income in the entire fiscal rose to Rs 5,994.74 crore, from Rs 5,535.07 crore.

On asset front, net non-performing assets (NPAs) were 2.64 per cent of the net advances at the end of March 2017, slightly up from 2.35 per cent year ago.

Gross NPAs or bad loans rose to 4.21 per cent as a percentage of gross advances made by the end of fiscal, from 3.44 per cent year ago.

Due to a restricted level of bank's bad assets, there was only a small rise in provisioning and contingencies allocation to Rs 160.40 crore for the quarter, against Rs 112.50 crore year ago.

Board of the bank has declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share for 2016-17, Karnataka Bank said.

tags #earnings #Karnataka Bank #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.