Kajaria Ceramics Q4 profit seen up 3%, volume growth may be 4-5%

Kajaria Ceramics' fourth quarter consolidated profit is seen rising 3.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 70.5 crore from Rs 68.4 crore while total income from operations may grow 4.5 percent to Rs 772 crore.

However, operating profit during the quarter is expected to decline 1.4 percent to Rs 131 crore and margin may contract 110 basis points to 16.9 percent compared with same quarter last fiscal due to increase in fuel & staff costs.

Analysts expect volume growth at around 4-5 percent.