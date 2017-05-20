App
May 20, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Just Dial Q4 net profit down 37% at Rs 25 cr

Local search engine Just Dial today reported 37 percent decline in net profit at Rs 25.35 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Just Dial Q4 net profit down 37% at Rs 25 cr

Local search engine Just Dial today reported 37 percent decline in net profit at Rs 25.35 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 40.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Just Dial said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 194.34 crore as against Rs 198.48 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its overall expenses during the fourth quarter stood at Rs 159.83 crore. It was at Rs 144.28 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 121.34 crore compared to Rs 142.74 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

tags #Just Dial #Results

