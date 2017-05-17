App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 17, 2017 04:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

JSW Steel Q4 profit triples on higher prices

India's JSW Steel Ltd fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by higher steel prices and volumes and government support for local mills.

JSW Steel Q4 profit triples on higher prices

India's JSW Steel Ltd fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by higher steel prices and volumes and government support for local mills.

The company, which has the highest local steel manufacturing capacity, reported a consolidated total profit of 10.09 billion rupees ($157.41 million) for the three months ended March 2017 as against 3.01 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts had, on average, estimated the steelmaker to post a profit of 7.76 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 52.5 percent on year to 179.17 billion rupees as the company ramped up production from newly-built capacity at its flagship plant in Karnataka.

($1 = 64.1000 Indian rupees)

tags #Business #earnings

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.