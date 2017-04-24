JSW Steel Q4 PAT seen up 21.1% to Rs 880 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects JSW Steel to report net profit at 880 crore up 21.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 51.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 16110 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 59.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 3070 crore.

