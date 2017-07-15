JSW Steel Q1 PAT may dip 42.6% to Rs 579.2 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects JSW Steel to report net profit at 579.2 crore down 42.6% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 14 percent Q-o-Q (up 22.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 14326 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 20.6 percent Q-o-Q (down 23.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2513.7 crore.

