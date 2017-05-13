App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 13, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K Bank Q4 loss may widen sharply to Rs 106 cr on higher provisions

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may fall 4.5 percent to Rs 617.9 crore

J&K Bank Q4 loss may widen sharply to Rs 106 cr on higher provisions

Jammu & Kashmir Bank is expected to post a standalone loss of Rs 106.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 against loss of Rs 56 crore in same quarter last year.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may fall 4.5 percent to Rs 617.9 crore compared with Rs 647.1 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for would be gross non-performing assets. If GNPA comes below 12 percent (against 11.84 percent in Q3) then that will be considered positive by the Street, say analysts who expect the balance sheet clean up act to continue during the quarter.

tags #JK Bank #Result Poll

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.