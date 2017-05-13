J&K Bank Q4 loss may widen sharply to Rs 106 cr on higher provisions

Jammu & Kashmir Bank is expected to post a standalone loss of Rs 106.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 against loss of Rs 56 crore in same quarter last year.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may fall 4.5 percent to Rs 617.9 crore compared with Rs 647.1 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for would be gross non-performing assets. If GNPA comes below 12 percent (against 11.84 percent in Q3) then that will be considered positive by the Street, say analysts who expect the balance sheet clean up act to continue during the quarter.