Jet Airways Q4 PAT may dip 61.5% to Rs 54.8 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Aviation sector. The brokerage house expects Jet Airways to report net profit at 54.8 crore down 61.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1 percent Q-o-Q (up 5.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 5534.2 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 7.1 percent Q-o-Q (down 67.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 264.8 crore.

