JBM Auto Q4 net profit up 39% at Rs 13 cr

Auto component maker JBM Auto today posted 39.29 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 13.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 9.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2015-16.

Net sales of the company rose to Rs 467.47 crore for the fourth quarter, as against Rs 422.11 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, JBM Auto said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, the company posted a net profit of Rs 65.88 crore as compared to Rs 52.38 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Net sales for the year stood at Rs 1,790.23 crore as compared to Rs 1,517.76 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's board, which met today, has approved a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Shares of the company were trading 1.94 per cent down at Rs 275.80 on BSE.