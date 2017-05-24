App
May 24, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jain Irrigation Q4 net up 24% at Rs 78 cr

Jain Irrigation Systems today posted a 24 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.63 crore during the fourth quarter of 2016-17 on strong sales in high-tech agri input business.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 62.58 crore in the same quarter last year, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,297.86 crore in the quarter ended March from Rs 2,095.71 crore in the year-ago period.

For the 2016-17 fiscal, the company on a consolidated basis reported a nearly four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 176.24 crore compared to Rs 48.68 crore in the previous year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.75 per share, subject to approval of shareholders.

