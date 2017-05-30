Jagran Prakashan Q4 net profit up 17 percent at Rs 75.89 crore
Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 455.47 crore as against Rs 425.38 crore during the year-ago period.
Jagran Prakashan, the publisher of leading Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, today reported a 17.36 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 75.89 crore for the March quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64.66 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Jagran Prakashan said in a BSE filing.
For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 316.05 crore as compared to Rs 271.55 crore in the 2015 -16 fiscal.
The company said that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each.Shares of the company closed 1.90 percent down at Rs 175.85 on BSE.