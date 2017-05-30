App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 29, 2017 11:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jagran Prakashan Q4 net profit up 17 percent at Rs 75.89 crore

Jagran Prakashan, the publisher of leading Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, today reported a 17.36 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 75.89 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64.66 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Jagran Prakashan said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 455.47 crore as against Rs 425.38 crore during the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 316.05 crore as compared to Rs 271.55 crore in the 2015 -16 fiscal.

The company said that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

Shares of the company closed 1.90 percent down at Rs 175.85 on BSE.

