ITC Q4 net profit up 12.1% YoY to Rs 2,669 cr; meet estimates

ITC reported 12.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit to Rs 2669 crore for the quarter ended March 31, which was slightly better than the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 2,653 crore.

ITC rose 4.5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs313.80.

Total revenues increased by 6 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 15,008.62 crore for the quarter ended March 31, which was slightly lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 15066 crore. ITC reported total revenue of Rs 14,138.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The cigarette volume increased by 4.8 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 8,954.94 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 8545.46 crore reported in a corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 4.75 per Ordinary Share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2017, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the 106th Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for Friday, 28th July 2017.

The dividend is declared, it will be paid on Monday, 31st July 2017 to those Members entitled thereto.