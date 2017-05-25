ITC Q4 net profit seen at Rs 2,653 crore; EBITDA at Rs 3,878 crore

Moneycontrol News

FMCG and cigarettes manufacturer, ITC, could post its March quarter net profit at Rs 2,653 crore against Rs 2,378.9 crore.

The revenue as per Ind-As model could be higher by 6.5 percent at Rs 15,066 crore against Rs 14,138.8 crore. Meanwhile, the revenue as per GAAP accounting could be 6 percent higher at Rs 10,765 crore against Rs 10,168.7 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) could come in at Rs 3,878 crore.

The cigarette volume growth is expected to be in the range of 1-2 percent. It must be noted that the company took blended price hike of 7-8 percent this quarter.

Factors To Watch:

Hotels Revenue Growth seen in 7-8% range

Hotels EBIT Seen between Rs 50 and 60 crore as per analysts

Paper Revenue Growth Seen b/w 3-4%

In Agri Trading business: Margins Matter most; Not Revenue Growth