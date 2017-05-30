App
May 30, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRB Infra posts 31% rise in Q4 profit at Rs 207.2 cr; revenue up 6% at Rs 1,627.1 cr

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11.3 percent at Rs 821.8 crore against Rs 738.6 crore.

IRB Infra posts 31% rise in Q4 profit at Rs 207.2 cr; revenue up 6% at Rs 1,627.1 cr

Moneycontrol News

Infrastructure developer, IRB Infra, reported 31 percent rise in its March quarter net profit at Rs 207.2 crore against Rs 157.3 crore posted during the same period last year.

The company’s revenue was up 5.9 percent at Rs 1,627.1 crore against Rs 1,536.6 crore in March 2016.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 11.3 percent at Rs 821.8 crore against Rs 738.6 crore, while the operating margin was at 50.5 percent against 48.1 percent.

The company also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2016-17. June 7, 2017 has been fixed as the record date for the same.

The firm was in the news recently as its infrastructure investment trust recently got listed on the exchanges.

IRB InvIT Fund made its debut on the exchanges at a price of Rs 102.50 per share. The fund raised nearly Rs 2,100 crore from anchor investors allotting nearly 20.53 crore units at Rs 102 apiece. The trust has six projects, which would garner an EBITDA of around Rs 700 crore, its management had told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers closed on the BSE at Rs 223.60, up Rs 3.40, or 1.54 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 224.80 and an intraday low of Rs 217.25.

