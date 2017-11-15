Ipca Lab Q2 net profit up 75% at Rs 96 cr

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories today reported a 75.55 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 96.47 crore for the September quarter this year.

The company had posted a net profit at Rs 54.95 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 864.29 crore. It was Rs 884.41 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue from domestic formulations grew 3 per cent to Rs 424.73 crore while exports revenue was down 11 per cent 234.07 crore, the company said.

The stock was trading 0.74 per cent down at Rs 539.95 on BSE.