Insecticides India Q2 net grows 29%

Insecticides India Ltd today posted a 28.66 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 36.13 crore for the quarter to September.

Net profit stood at Rs 28.08 crore in the same period last year.

Net income declined to Rs 418.92 crore in July-September, from Rs 446.15 crore a year earlier.

Expenses, however, came in lower at Rs 369.13 crore in the September quarter compared to the earlier Rs 406.53 crore. The city-based company is into the business of manufacturing and distribution of agro-chemicals. The stock was trading down by 2.27 per cent at Rs 878 on the BSE at 1445 hours.