you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 02, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inox Leisure Q4 net profit declines to Rs 34 lakh

Multiplex operator Inox Leisure today reported a multifold decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 34 lakh for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.47 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 290.81 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 257.97 crore in the same period last fiscal, Inox Leisure said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were at Rs 293.46 crore in the January- March quarter of FY17 as against Rs 263.72 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 24 lakh during the January-March period.

For the entire fiscal, Inox Leisure posted a net profit of Rs 30.62 crore, as against 81.04 crore in the year ago period.

