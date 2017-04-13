Infosys Q4 results: Top 10 key takeaways from March quarter

Moneycontrol News

Infosys reported results for the quarter ended March 2017 on Thursday, which was largely in line with Street expectations, but soft guidance for FY18 is likely to weigh on the stock in the near-term.

The stock slipped marginally, but was holding above its crucial support level of Rs 900. The stock was down 1.4 percent to Rs 957 in opening trade.

We have collated a list of top six takeaways from Infosys Q4 results.

Net profit growth

The software services exporter reported a 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall, but 6.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit of profit to Rs 3,603 crore for January-March quarter, which was higher than CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 3,570 crore.

The rupee revenue grew by 3.4 percent on a YoY basis, but fell 0.9 percent sequentially to Rs 17,120 crore for the quarter ended March 2017.

Dollar revenue growth

Dollar revenue during the quarter stood at USD 2,569 million, a growth of 0.7 percent over USD 2,551 million in December quarter, which was slightly lower than analysts' forecast of USD 2,584 million.

Guidance

Infosys missed on dollar revenue guidance as it expects its FY18 constant currency dollar revenue growth at 6.5-8.5 percent, which was lower than analysts' forecast of 7-9 percent.

The second largest IT firm may give guidance for 9-11 percent revenue growth in FY18 in constant currency (CC) terms, which would be higher than Cognizant’s guidance of 8-10 per cent growth in CY17, brokerage Edelweiss Securities noted.

The revenues are expected to grow 2.5%-4.5% in INR terms based on the exchange rates as of March 31, 2017.

Board approves Capital Allocation Policy

The Company’s current policy is to pay dividends of up to 50% of post-tax profits of the financial year. Effective from financial year 2018, the company expects to payout up to 70% of the free cash flow of the corresponding financial year.

The Board has identified an amount of up to Rs 13,000 crore (USD 2 billion) to be paid out to shareholders during financial year 2018, in such manner (including by way of dividend and/or share buyback).

Dividend for financial year 2017

For financial year 2017, the Board announced a final dividend of Rs 14.75 per share amounting to Rs 4,078 crore. After including the interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, the aggregate dividend for Financial Year 2017 amounts to Rs 25.75 per share resulting in a total payout of Rs 7,119 crore.

Board changes

The Board, at its meeting held on April 13, 2017 appointed Ravi Venkatesan, Independent Director as Co-Chairman of the Board. Ravi, who has been on the Board of Infosys since April, 2011 has made a valuable contribution to the development of strategic

direction of the Company during his tenure, the IT firm said.

“Ravi will help me enhance the board engagement in supporting the Management in the execution of company’s strategy”, said R. Seshasayee, Chairman of the Board.

“This is an exciting time for the technology industry and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with Sesh and with Vishal and his leadership team in their transformational journey,” said Ravi Venkatesan, Co-Chairman.

Geographical Growth

North America grew by 1.3 percent sequentially for the quarter ended March and by 1.2 percent in constant currency. Europe was flat sequentially and declined by 1.6 percent in constant currency.

India declined by 5.4 percent sequentially and 6.9 percent in constant currency while the Rest of the world grew by 0.8 percent sequentially. It declined by 1.3 percent in constant currency terms.

Industry segment

The FSI grew by 1.3 percent sequentially and in constant currency terms it grew by 0.5 percent. The MFG & Hi-Tech grew by 0.4 percent sequentially.

RCL declined by 2.7 percent sequentially and in constant currency it rose 3.1 percent. ECS grew by 3.9 percent sequentially.

Attrition Rate

Infosys attrition rate increased year-on-year (YoY) as a total of 37,915 people left the company in FY17 as compared to the year before at 34,688.

Consolidated attrition rate from the company was at 19.2 percent for the year ended March 2017 compared to 18.7 percent reported in the year ended March 2016.

“Attrition declined during the quarter reflecting our focus on better employee engagement. Utilization during Q4 reached 82% which is the highest in Q4 over the past several years”, said U B Pravin Rao, COO.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Pursuant to the approval from the shareholders through postal ballot on March 31, 2016, Dr. Vishal Sikka, Managing Director and CEO is eligible to receive under the 2015 Employee Stock Compensation Plan (“2015 Plan”), an annual grant of RSUs of fair value $2 Million which will vest over time, subject to continued service.

He is also eligible for an annual grant of performance based equity and stock options of USD 5 million, subject to achievement of performance targets set by the Board or its Committee, which will vest over time.

The Board based on the recommendations of the Committee approved on April 13, 2017, RSUs amounting to USD 1.9 million and ESOPs amounting to USD 0.96 million.