you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings-business
Apr 13, 2017 10:00 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Infosys Q4 2017 results: Experts welcome dividend policy, but worry on EBIT guidance

Sector experts welcomed Infosys’ new capital allocation policy announced with its fourth quarter earnings Thursday, but sounded a note of caution on the cut in margin guidance.

Software services exporter Infosys on Thursday reported profit at Rs 3,603 crore for January-March quarter, a decline of 2.8 percent against Rs 3,708 crore in previous quarter. Revenue fell 0.88 percent to Rs 17,120 crore compared with Rs 17,273 crore previous quarter. It also trimmed EBIT guidance to 23-25 percent.

Lowering of margin guidance stems largely from the concern over the impact of change in US H1B policies and cross-currency headwinds.

The company announced increase in dividend pay out to 70 percent of free cash flows from 50 percent earlier. It also said it will pay out up to Rs 13,000 crore in FY18 either in dividends or via a buyback or a mix of both.

Experts pointed out that this relatively less than the Rs 16,000-crore purely in buybacks announced by TCS.

BSE and NSE member Dipan Mehta, however, believes there is absolutely nothing positive in the earnings for investors to get interested in the company’s stock.

While it is good that the company is moving towards international standards in terms of payout, the real challenge is in terms of revenue and margins and until that improves the stock could stay in a range, experts said.

The stock is trading at historic low valuations currently at about 15 times FY18 earnings.

