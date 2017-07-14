App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 14, 2017 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Q1 profit down 3.3%, retains FY18 constant currency revenue growth guidance

The IT bellwether has maintained its constant currency revenue growth guidance at 6.5-8.5 percent (which was 8.3 percent in FY17 and 13.3 percent in FY16) .

Infosys Q1 profit down 3.3%, retains FY18 constant currency revenue growth guidance

Moneycontrol News

Infosys, country's second largest IT services exporter, beat analysts' expectations on all counts on Thursday, with the company retaining its full year constant currency revenue growth guidance.

Profit during the quarter fell 3.3 percent sequentially to Rs 3,483 crore and revenue declined 0.2 percent to Rs 17,078 crore.

Dollar revenue growth was 3.2 percent at USD 2,651 million against expectations of 2.6 percent increase and constant currency revenue growth came in at 2.7 percent against estimates of 2 percent.

"Our persistent focus on execution in Q1 is reflected in broad-based performance on multiple fronts revenue growth, resilient margins despite multiple headwinds, healthy cash generation and overall business results," Vishal Sikka, CEO & MD said.

Profit was expected at Rs Rs 3,426 crore (down 4.9 percent QoQ) on revenue Rs 17,014 crore (down 0.6 percent) while EBIT was estimated at Rs 4,025 crore (down 4.4 percent) and margin at 23.65 percent (down 95 basis points) for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The IT bellwether has maintained its constant currency revenue growth guidance at 6.5-8.5 percent (which was 8.3 percent in FY17 and 13.3 percent in FY16) and also retained operating margin guidance at 23-25 percent for the current financial year.

It raised its FY18 dollar revenue growth guidance to 7.1-9.1 percent from 6.1-8.1 percent earlier.

