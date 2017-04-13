App
Apr 13, 2017 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI
Apr 13, 2017 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys names Ravi Venkatesan as co-Chairman

The board expansion comes against the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between the founders and the management over contentious issues such as CEO salary hike, severance package to former employees and corporate governance standards.

Infosys names Ravi Venkatesan as co-Chairman

Infosys today appointed Independent Director Ravi Venkatesan co-Chairman amid calls from founders to diversify the board.

The board expansion comes against the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between the founders and the management over contentious issues such as CEO salary hike, severance package to former employees and corporate governance standards.

"Ravi will help me enhance the board engagement in supporting the management in execution of the company's strategy," R Seshasayee, Infosys Chairman, said in a statement.

Venkatesan, who has been on the Infosys board since April 2011, has made "valuable contribution to the development of strategic direction of the company during his tenure", the company said.

"This is an exciting time for the technology industry and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work more closely with Sesh (Seshasayee), Vishal and his leadership team in their transformational journey," Venkatesan said.

tags #Business #Infosys #Ravi Venkatesan

