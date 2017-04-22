Infibeam Incorporation Q4 PAT seen up 18% to Rs 15 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Infibeam Incorporation to report net profit at 15 crore up 18% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 54 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 115.4 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 14 percent Q-o-Q (up 197 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 19.5 crore.

