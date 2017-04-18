IndusInd Bank Q4 profit seen up 26% at Rs 783 cr, loan growth may be 25%

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank is expected to report healthy growth in last quarter of financial year 2016-17. Net profit is expected to increase 26.3 percent year-on-year to Rs Rs 783.5 crore.

Net interest income during January-March quarter may grow 30.6 percent to Rs 1,655.7 crore compared with Rs 1,268 crore in same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for

Loan growth is expected at 25 percent, which is similar to Q3 percent.

If net interest margin comes above 3.8 percent (against 4 percent in Q3FY17), gross non-performing assets below 1 percent (0.94 percent) and credit cost below 20bps (14bps) then that will be considered positive by the Street.

IndusInd Bank is expected to announce its strategy for the next 3 years as the last planning cycle is ending in FY17. Hence, net interest margin and loan growth guidance will be closely watched.