IndusInd Bank Q4 profit misses estimates, up 21%; NPA flat but provisions double

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank's fourth quarter profit missed analysts' estimates due to sharp jump in provisions despite stable asset quality while net interest income was ahead of expectations due to better loan growth.

Profit during the quarter grew by 21.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 751.6 crore, driven by solid growth in net interest income, other income and operating income.

Net interest income increased 31.5 percent to Rs 1,667.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2017, with loan growth at 28 percent.

The bank said other income in Q4 jumped 32.7 percent to Rs 1,211.30 crore and operating profit was up by 36.6 percent at Rs 1,572.23 crore compared with corresponding quarter of previous year.

Profit was estimated at Rs 783.5 crore and net interest income at Rs 1,655.7 crore for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Provisions and contingencies doubled in January-March quarter at Rs 430.1 crore compared with Rs 213.6 crore in year-ago quarter and Rs 217 crore in previous quarter.

While addressing press conference, IndusInd Bank' MD & CEO, Romesh Sobti said provisions included one-off provision of Rs 122 crore against a large corporate account.

However, there is a high probability of this one-off provision of Rs 122 crore will be reversed in a month, he believes.

Asset quality of the bank was stable during the quarter as gross non-performing assets (as a percentage of gross advances) declined 1 basis point sequentially to 0.93 percent and net NPA was unchanged at 0.39 percent.

In absolute terms, however, gross NPA in Q4FY17 increased 8.6 percent to Rs 1,055 crore and net NPA rose 9.5 percent to Rs 439 crore compared with previous quarter.

"We have achieved the target of doubling our bank size in the last three years," Sobti said, adding microfinance business makes sense for the bank.

Last month, the bank had said the management has been exploring strategic alternatives, and engaging in discussions from time to time with various parties, including Bharat Financial, as and when required. Media reports had indicated that the bank and microfinance company were likely to announce a merger.

The board members of the bank today has approved dividend of Rs 6 per share.

At 14:34 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,425.20, down Rs 6.55, or 0.46 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar