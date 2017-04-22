Indraprastha Gas Q4 PAT may dip 1.8% to Rs 140 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Indraprastha Gas to report net profit at 140 crore down 1.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 9.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 970 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 24.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 250 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.