May 26, 2017 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indoco Remedies Q4 net profit down 14% at Rs 18 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.95 crore during the January-March quarter of previous fiscal, Indoco Remedies said in a BSE filing.

Indoco Remedies Q4 net profit down 14% at Rs 18 cr

Drug firm Indoco Remedies today reported a 14.36 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 17.94 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.95 crore during the January-March quarter of previous fiscal, Indoco Remedies said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 276.94 crore, as against Rs 265.22 crore in the year ago period, down 4.41 per cent.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 77.45 crore compared to Rs 82.29 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading at Rs 191, down 0.49 per cent on BSE.

