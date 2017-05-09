App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 09, 2017 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo owner's net profit falls 24.6% in Q4 of FY17; misses estimates

Fuel costs rose 71 percent at Rs 1,750.5 crore against Rs 1,023.6 crore a year ago; net profit was reported at Rs 440.2 crore against Rs 185.2 crore YoY.

Moneycontrol News

Dragged by higher fuel and other costs, low-cost carrier IndiGo’s operator InterGlobe Aviation reported a 24.6 percent fall in the March quarter net profit at Rs 440.2 crore against Rs 583.7 crore posted during the same period last year.

The airline’s total income was up 18.5 percent at Rs 4,848.2 crore against Rs 4,090.6 crore year on year. Simultaneously, its other income was up 58.6 percent at Rs 293.7 crore against Rs 185.2 crore year on year.

Its fuel expenses rose a whopping 71 percent at Rs 1,750.5 crore against Rs 1,023.6 crore year on year.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) was down 6.6 percent at Rs 1,449.1 crore against Rs 1,551.6 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. Meanwhile, the EBITDAR margin was reported at 29.9 percent against 37.9 percent year on year.

The carrier also posted a fall in yield per kilometer at Rs 3.5 against Rs 3.66

On its expansion plans, InterGlobe said that it had signed a term sheet for 50 ATR 72-600 aircrafts. Further, it planned to induct up to 20 Turboprop planes by December 2018.

The stock could witness pressure based on the fall in its financials. On Tuesday, it closed around 2 percent higher on the BSE.

