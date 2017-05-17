App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 17, 2017 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 646.66 cr

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank's net loss narrowed to Rs 646.66 crore in the last quarter of 2016-17 fiscal due to reduction in provisions for bad loans.

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 646.66 cr

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank's net loss narrowed to Rs 646.66 crore in the last quarter of 2016-17 fiscal due to reduction in provisions for bad loans.

The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 936.19 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Net income declined to Rs 5,661.70 crore during the fourth quarter of 2016-17 from Rs 6,157.72 crore in same period a year-ago, the bank said in a BSE filing.

The bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies decreased to Rs 1,789.74 crore during the March quarter from Rs 2,666.16 crore a year earlier.

Asset quality worsened with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) hitting 22.39 per cent of gross advances at the end of March from 17.40 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs were 13.99 per cent of net loans, up from 11.89 per cent.

For the full financial year 2016-17, the bank's net loss however rose to Rs 3,416.74 crore from Rs 2,897.33 crore in 2015-16.

Its net income remained lower at Rs 23,091.25 crore as against Rs 26,045.55 crore in the said period.

The bank said there were recoveries of Rs 8,710 crore from NPA accounts during the fiscal ended March, against Rs 5,872 crore the year-ago.

tags #Business #earnings

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.