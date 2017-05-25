App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 25, 2017 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Oil’s net profit falls 6.9% QoQ to Rs 3,720 crore

Total revenues rose 6.09 percent on a QoQ basis and 24.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1.22 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Indian Oil’s net profit falls 6.9% QoQ to Rs 3,720 crore

Moneycontrol News

Indian Oil Corporation (OIL) reported 6.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in the net profit to Rs 3,720 crore for the quarter ended March 31 on Thursday which was slightly below CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs3,796 crore.

It reported a net profit of Rs 3,995 crore for the quarter ended December 2016, IOC said in a statement.

Total revenues rose 6.09 percent on a QoQ basis and 24.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1.22 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 31 which was above CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs98,697 crore.

At 3:00 pm; IOC was trading flat at Rs 431.20. It hit a low of Rs423.50 and a high of Rs434.75 so far in trade today.

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs1 per equity share. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs18 per equity share paid during the year. The total dividend now stands at Rs 19/share.

The average gross refining margin for the period April-March 2017 stands at $7.77 per bbl.

tags #Indian Oil #Results

