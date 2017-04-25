Indian Bank Q4 profit jumps over 3-fold to Rs 320 cr; asset quality improves

Moneycontrol News

Public sector lender Indian Bank has reported solid performance in January-March quarter as profit soared 3.4 times to Rs 319.7 crore compared with Rs 93.6 crore in year-ago quarter despite higher provisions. Net interest income, operating profit and tax credit boosted profitability.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 22.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,384.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2017.

Asset quality of the bank improved on sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets declined 22 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 7.47 percent and net NPA as a percentage of net advances fell 37 bps to 4.39 percent in Q4FY17, the bank said.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs during the quarter increased 2 percent to Rs 9,865.1 crore but net NPA slipped 3.3 percent to Rs 5,606.6 crore compared with previous quarter.

Provisions for bad loans in January-March quarter jumped 49.3 percent sequentially (down 0.8 percent year-on-year) to Rs 806.9 crore.

Indian Bank said non-performing loan provision coverage ratio improved at 58.14 percent in Q4FY17 from 56.5 percent in Q3FY17.

Other income (non-interest income) during the quarter increased 8.7 percent to Rs 585.4 crore and operating profit surged 27.9 percent to Rs 1,070.1 crore compared with corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the bank said it would come out with follow-on public offer during the current financial year.

The board of directors of the bank recommended payment of dividend of a Rs 6 per share for the year 2016-17.

At 13:15 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 311.10, up Rs 25.95, or 9.10 percent after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 318.80 amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar