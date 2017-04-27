App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 27, 2017 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Real Estate Q4 profit rises 19% to Rs 79.8 cr

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd today reported 19 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 79.8 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 67.2 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based developer said in a BSE filing.

However, the company's total revenue declined to Rs 545.2 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 735.1 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the last fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 396.9 crore from Rs 296.1 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Total revenue, however, fell to Rs 2,844.3 crore in the 2016-17 fiscal from Rs 3,096.7 crore in the previous fiscal.

