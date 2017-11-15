App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 15, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Real Estate Q2 net profit down 23% at Rs 108 cr

The company's total income fell to Rs 826.4 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared with Rs 911.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI
 
 
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd reported 23 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 108.4 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 141.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 826.4 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared with Rs 911.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

