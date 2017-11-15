Indiabulls Real Estate Q2 net profit down 23% at Rs 108 cr

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd reported 23 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 108.4 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 141.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 826.4 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared with Rs 911.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.