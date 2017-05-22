App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 22, 2017 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Impairment provision drags GAIL’s Q4 net to Rs 260 cr; EBTIDA up 23%

The company posted revenues of Rs 13,674.1 crore, up 15.9 percent from Rs 11,802.4 crore year on year.

Impairment provision drags GAIL’s Q4 net to Rs 260 cr; EBTIDA up 23%

Moneycontrol News

Dragged by an exceptional loss on impairment provision, Gas Authority of India (GAIL) posted 68.7 percent fall in its March quarter net profit at Rs 260.2 crore against Rs 832.1 crore during the same period last year. An impairment provision of Rs 788 crore dragged the finances.

The company posted revenues of Rs 13,674.1 crore, up 15.9 percent from Rs 11,802.4 crore year on year.

On an operational level, the company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 1,555.3 crore against Rs 1,264.8 crore, up 23 percent. The margin came in at 11.6 percent versus 10.8 percent during the corresponding quarter last year.

The stock had witnessed weak movements ahead of the declaration of quarterly earnings on Monday. GAIL India closed at Rs 391.15, down Rs 9.95, or 2.48 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 406.00 and an intraday low of Rs 388.25.

tags #GAIL #Results #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.