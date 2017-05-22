Impairment provision drags GAIL’s Q4 net to Rs 260 cr; EBTIDA up 23%

Moneycontrol News

Dragged by an exceptional loss on impairment provision, Gas Authority of India (GAIL) posted 68.7 percent fall in its March quarter net profit at Rs 260.2 crore against Rs 832.1 crore during the same period last year. An impairment provision of Rs 788 crore dragged the finances.

The company posted revenues of Rs 13,674.1 crore, up 15.9 percent from Rs 11,802.4 crore year on year.

On an operational level, the company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 1,555.3 crore against Rs 1,264.8 crore, up 23 percent. The margin came in at 11.6 percent versus 10.8 percent during the corresponding quarter last year.

The stock had witnessed weak movements ahead of the declaration of quarterly earnings on Monday. GAIL India closed at Rs 391.15, down Rs 9.95, or 2.48 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 406.00 and an intraday low of Rs 388.25.