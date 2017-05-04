App
Stocks
May 04, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI
May 04, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

IIFL Q4 net profit jumps 57% to Rs 235 crore

IIFL Holdings today reported a 57 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 234.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

IIFL Q4 net profit jumps 57% to Rs 235 crore

IIFL Holdings today reported a 57 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 234.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The net profit was at Rs 149.70 crore during same period of 2015-16 fiscal.

for the full 2016-17, company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 822.18 crore from Rs 554.50 crore.

Total income in January-March quarter of 2016-17 was at Rs 1,404.44 crore compared to Rs 1,099.90 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For 2016-17, the total income rose to Rs 4,924.78 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 3,962.33 crore in same period a year ago.

It is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Mumbai.

Shares of the company stock closed 1.56 percent up at Rs 493.45 on BSE.

