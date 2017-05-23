IFCI Q4 loss widens to Rs 318 cr

Term lender IFCI has reported a loss of Rs 318 crore for the three-month period to March due to significant jump in non-performing assets.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 101 crore in the corresponding January-March period of the preceding fiscal, IFCI said in a statement.

Total income during the quarter declined to Rs 597 crore, as against Rs 1,024 crore a year ago.

Asset quality of the country's oldest financial institution further deteriorated. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans soared significantly to 31.9 percent, up from 13.1 percent during the same period a year ago.

Net NPAs too rose to 27 per cent for the quarter under review from 9.5 percent a year ago.

Consequently, the provisions towards bad loans increased to Rs 499.63 crore from Rs 484.35 crore for the last quarter of 2015-16.

For the full fiscal 2016-17, the company posted a net loss of Rs 458 crore as compared to profit of Rs 337 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income also declined to Rs 2,874 crore for the year ended March, from Rs 4,007 crore year ago.

Due to new slippages requiring only 10 percent provision, the Provision Coverage Ratio reduced to 42 percent, from 57 percent at end of 2015-2016.