App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 28, 2017 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDFC Q4 net up 3.33% at Rs 134.80 cr

IDFC Ltd today reported a 3.33 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 134.80 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

IDFC Q4 net up 3.33% at Rs 134.80 cr

IDFC Ltd today reported a 3.33 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 134.80 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 130.45 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 2,577.88 crore, up 22.66 percent, from Rs 2,101.61 crore in the year-ago period, IDFC said in a BSE filing.

Post transfer of the financing undertaking of the company to IDFC Bank, which started operations in October last year, IDFC is mainly an investment company with minimal operations.

For the full financial year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 699.08 crore, as against a net loss of Rs 934.80 crore, a year earlier.

Total income in 2016-17 stood at Rs 10,467.72 crore compared to Rs 8,970.36 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board of directors of IDFC have recommended a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

IDFC stock closed 1.06 percent higher at Rs 61.85 on BSE.

tags #IDFC Ltd #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.