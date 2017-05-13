App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 13, 2017 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Idea’s Q4 surprises as net loss narrows to Rs 327.7 cr; revenue at Rs 8,126 cr

Telecom major’s net loss beat expectations as net loss was seen at Rs 765 crore; revenues were in line with estimates of Rs 8,135 crore

Moneycontrol News

Telecom major Idea Cellular’s net loss for March quarter beat the Street expectations on the back of big gains in bottom line.

The company’s Q4 net loss came at Rs 327.7 crore, much lower than a poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18, which pegged the loss at Rs 765 crore.

Its revenues were reported at Rs 8126.1 crore, which came in line with the poll estimates of Rs 8,135 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was reported at Rs 2,196 crore. The EBITDA margin was reported at 27 percent.

Overall fourth quarter for the quarter was expected to be as bad as Q3, given it was second consecutive quarter of Jio offering free services. Its peer Bharti Airtel's India revenue also declined 6.25 percent QoQ.

Compared to Bharti Airtel, Idea positioning is weaker considering 100 percent of its revenue comes from the domestic market.

The stock surged 22 percent in 2017 due to its merger with Vodafone.

