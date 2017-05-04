ICICI Bank's Q4 suggests it’s building a solid franchise as it tries to resolve NPAs

ICICI Bank’s numbers clearly show that it is working on building a solid liability franchise, re-orienting itself to a less risky lending profile and looking forward to speedier resolution of bad loans to address problems around asset quality.

The Q4 FY17 results were optically distorted on account of the Asset Quality Review exercise of the year-ago quarter. The bank posted 10 percent growth in net interest income (the difference between interest income and expenses) on the back of 7 percent rise in advances and 20 basis points improvement in net interest margin.

The communication from the management suggests that the margin improvement is one-off, impacted by collection from NPA accounts and interest on income tax refund to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

There was a 13 percent year-on-year decline in provisions. While calculated provision coverage of the bank declined, it resorted to a drawdown from the collective contingency & related reserve of Rs 1,528 crore in Q4 FY17 and a floating provision of Rs 1,515 crore. The reported provisioning coverage ratio stood at 53.6 percent.

Building a stable retail-oriented liability franchise is what should help the bank in future. While the overall deposits grew by 16 percent, the CASA (current and savings account/low cost deposits) grew by 28 percent and constituted 50.4 percent of total deposits (45.8 percent in the year-ago period). The average CASA ratio improved from 40.7 percent in FY16 to 43.7 percent in FY17 and 46.5 percent in Q4 FY17. The proportion of retail deposits stood at 76 percent.

The strong backing of low-cost liability should aid in gaining market share in an environment where MCLR linked lending is gaining currency and virtually all lenders are chasing high quality borrowers. While weighed down by bad assets, the bank is still gearing up to improve its market share in the domestic business.

While the overall loan growth may have been unimpressive, the domestic loan book grew by 14 percent in FY17 driven by high teen growth in retail and SME (small and medium enterprises) while corporates grew by a modest 6 percent. The management has guided to a growth of 15 to 16 percent in FY17 driven largely by retail. In fact, the share of retail that was 46.6 percent last year has improved to 51.8 percent. The unsecured book, at close to 9 percent of the retail book, has grown faster and may warrant caution.

Investors got to remember that in a competitive environment grabbing good quality assets comes at a price. The management of ICICI Bank has guided for a much lower net interest margin in FY18 on the back of competitive pressure as well as probable interest reversal on account of NPL (nonperforming loans).

We also like the strong universal bank that the group has created which has already aided profitability in the difficult year of FY17 and measures like the part-monetisation of stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. Close to 50 percent of the profit before tax in FY17 was contributed by monetisation of stake in subsidiaries. The company still has enough head room to unlock value.

Turning to the contentious issue of asset quality – while we do not take comfort from the slippage figure per se, the quality of disclosure has nevertheless improved. The reported slippage in the quarter at Rs 11,289 crore was much higher than the previous quarter’s Rs 7,040 crore, but the figure warrants a closer look. About Rs 5,378 crore got added (the account of JP Group pending the M&A in cement) to the slippage pending the closure of the cement deal. Excluding the same, the gross addition at Rs 5,911 crore looks more reasonable. As per our understanding, post the deal, Rs 2,940 crore will come out of this slippage as the same pertains to cement assets.

In FY17, the gross addition to NPA was Rs 33,544 crore – of this almost 72 percent came from the watch list and the restructured book. The resultant credit cost was close to 3.5 percent.

The management acknowledged that given the volatile environment there could be slippages beyond the watch list but nevertheless indicated much lower slippage and credit costs in FY18 that could be the key driver of profitability.

As per our understanding, the total exposure under myriad heads S4A, SDR, 5/25, restructured and watchlist put together is to the tune of Rs 25,492 crore. Active resolution including change in management is underway in couple of cases (like one account of Rs 5100 crore which is a part of watch list). Hence, even in the worst case scenario, in FY18, the gross addition is likely to be almost half of FY17 and so will be the credit cost.

Given that system-wide resolution is gathering momentum with the President likely to sign an ordinance to make amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, investors will do well to look at an underperformer like ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank is well capitalised (capital adequacy 17.4 percent, Tier I 14.4 percent) and the strong franchise should be able to ramp up (now in a much less risky format) once the bad loan mess is behind it. We expect the bank to see a much better FY19, post a consolidation/resolution year of FY18. After adjusting for the bad assets and value of subsidiaries (around Rs 80 per share), the stock quotes at a reasonable valuation of 1.9x FY17 adjusted book.