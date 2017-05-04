ICICI Bank Q4 profit surges 3-fold on retail growth; bad loans play spoilsport

Moneycontrol News

Even as ICICI Bank’s net profit rose nearly three-fold in the March 2017 quarter, a sharp jump in bad loans of Rs 11,290 crore will continue to haunt the lender in the next few quarters.

The country's largest private lender is relying on the external factors such as the economy and government decisions for resolution of bad loans. It expects further deterioration in asset quality even as the pace of new additions to bad loans may reduce.

Chanda Kochhar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ICICI Bank said in a post results conference call, “We are watching the progress and it all depends on the external environment. There are five different industries there and some accounts are going through resolutions, some classifications get changed and so we have to watch case by case. For any bank there would be additions to NPAs, but in FY18, they would be lower than FY17.”

The gross bad loans of Rs 11,290 crore include Rs 5,378 crore worth of loans “towards one cement company”, a likely allusion to the financially-troubled firm Jaypee Associates.

Net non-performing assets deteriorated to Rs 25,450 crore from Rs 13,300 crore a year ago. This is 4.89 percent of total loans, from 2.67 percent a year ago.

Sensing further trouble, the bank also wrote off Rs 5,386 crore in loans in the fourth quarter alone and recovered about Rs 1,400 crore.

The bank’s drilled down list or the watchlist of potential bad loans has come down from Rs 44,065 crore at the beginning of the year (in April last year) to Rs 19,039 crore, down by nearly 57 percent as on March 2017 end with some downgrades and upgrades during the year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classification of NPAs due to divergences stood at Rs 5,105 crore, 40 percent of which was NPAs in Q1 and 84 percent was part of the drilled down list of ICICI Bank.

Retail income boost

The profit was salvaged by 10 percent growth in net interest income, improved net interest margins (NIMs) and lower provisions.

The lender’s provisions marginally rose to Rs 2,898 crore, compared to Rs 2,713 crore in the previous quarter. It also used its floating provisions of Rs 1500 crore made in Q2 and a similar amount of the remaining pool of contingency provisions (Rs 3,600 crore created in Q2) during the quarter.

Even though the total loan growth slowed to nearly 10-year low of 7 percent due to 20 percent de-growth in its international book, domestic loan growth stood at 14 percent.

This was helped by 18.5 percent growth in retail loans, which were driven by growth in personal loans (40.5 percent), credit cards (37 percent), business banking (23 percent), rural (19 percent) and home loans (17 percent).

The share of retail loans increased to 51.8 percent from 46.6 percent a year ago. The banks current and savings account share also crossed 50 percent from 45.8 percent a year ago.

While ICICI Bank continues to focus on its retail business, bad loans may likely play troublemaker in the year ahead.