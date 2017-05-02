ICICI Bank Q4 profit seen up 202% but slippages may remain higher around Rs 6500-7000 cr

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank is expected to see pressure on its earnings due to likely elevated provisions and higher slippages on sequential basis but year-on-year numbers may be higher due to low base in year-ago period.

Profit during January-March quarter is seen rising 202 percent to Rs 2,119.9 crore and net interest income is likely to increase 0.2 percent to Rs 5,416.3 crore compared with corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Analysts expect slippages to remain on the higher end between Rs 6,500-7,000 crore. While income will be under pressure, low cost deposit flow should aid in topline momentum, they say.

Movement of stressed assets and loan growth will be closely watched.

Management commentary on (future outlook of) stressed loans will be very important (like their view on stressed assets turnaround; slippage from watchlist going ahead; the movement in watchlist, restructuring of stressed accounts via 5/25, S4A or SDR route, etc), analysts say.

Slippages at the end of December quarter were at Rs 7,037 crore, restructured book at Rs 6,407 crore, watchlist at Rs 27,536 crore (6 percent of the loan book) and non-stressed (normal slippages) were at 28-30 percent of the slippages.