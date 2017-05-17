App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 17, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL’s Q4 beats Street as profit rises 6% to Rs 1,183 cr, EBITDA up 12% at Rs 1,651 cr

Company posts volume growth of 4 percent, higher than a analysts poll done by CNBC-TV18. Revenues rise to Rs 8,886 crore.

HUL’s Q4 beats Street as profit rises 6% to Rs 1,183 cr, EBITDA up 12% at Rs 1,651 cr

Moneycontrol News

FMCG major, Hindustan Unilever, posted 6 percent rise in its March quarter net profit at Rs 1,183 core against Rs 1,114 crore posted during the corresponding quarter of last year. Its volume growth came in much ahead of what analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had accounted for.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever’s net profit and revenues for the March quarter beat the Street’s expectations.

The Q4 net profit rose 6.2 percent at Rs 1,183 crore against Rs 1,114 crore during the same period last year. A poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18 had pegged the net profit at Rs 1,107 crore.

Revenue for the firm was up 6.7 percent at Rs 8,886 crore against Rs 8,329 crore year on year.

Meanwhile, the company posted 12.2 percent rise in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 1,651 crore against Rs 1,472 crore in March 2016. The EBITDA margin came at 20.1 percent against 19.1 percent.

The company’s domestic business is said to have risen by 8 percent, while volume growth was reported at 4 percent.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 on equity shares of Re 1 apiece.

"This has been a strong quarter with profitable volume driven growth...with gradual improvement in market conditions, we remain optimistic about the medium term outlook for our sector," Harish Manwani, its chairman said in a statement.

tags #Hindustan Unilever #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.