HUL’s Q4 beats Street as profit rises 6% to Rs 1,183 cr, EBITDA up 12% at Rs 1,651 cr

FMCG major, Hindustan Unilever, posted 6 percent rise in its March quarter net profit at Rs 1,183 core against Rs 1,114 crore posted during the corresponding quarter of last year. Its volume growth came in much ahead of what analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had accounted for.

The Q4 net profit rose 6.2 percent at Rs 1,183 crore against Rs 1,114 crore during the same period last year. A poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18 had pegged the net profit at Rs 1,107 crore.

Revenue for the firm was up 6.7 percent at Rs 8,886 crore against Rs 8,329 crore year on year.

Meanwhile, the company posted 12.2 percent rise in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 1,651 crore against Rs 1,472 crore in March 2016. The EBITDA margin came at 20.1 percent against 19.1 percent.

The company’s domestic business is said to have risen by 8 percent, while volume growth was reported at 4 percent.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 on equity shares of Re 1 apiece.

"This has been a strong quarter with profitable volume driven growth...with gradual improvement in market conditions, we remain optimistic about the medium term outlook for our sector," Harish Manwani, its chairman said in a statement.