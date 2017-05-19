HT Media posts Q4 net profit at Rs 25 crore

HT Media today reported consolidated net profit at Rs 25.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.14 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, HT Media said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 634.14 crore as against Rs 685.35 crore in the year ago period.

For the entire fiscal, HT Media reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 170.25 crore compared to Rs 173.49 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Total income during the year stood at Rs 2,681.55 crore as against Rs 2,657.70 crore in the year ago period.

The company is engaged in the printing and publishing of three dailies - Hindustan Times, Hindustan (through its subsidiary) and Mint.

It has seven FM radio stations in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata and operates a job portal www.shine.com. It also publishes two Hindi magazines- Nandan and Kadambini.

The company also informed that its board has recommended 20 per cent dividend, which is Rs 0.40 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Shares of HT Media today closed 4 per cent down at Rs 82.80 apiece on BSE.