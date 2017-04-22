HPCL Q4 PAT may dip 35.5% to Rs 1020 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects HPCL to report net profit at 1020 crore down 35.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 32.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 55990 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 28.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 24.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2010 crore.

