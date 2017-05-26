App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 26, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL posts 14% rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 1,819 crore; revenues beat St at Rs 58,779 crore

The company’s EBITDA was reported at Rs 2,886 crore, marginally lower than Rs 2,803 crore quarter on quarter. Its margin was seen at 5.6 percent.

HPCL posts 14% rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 1,819 crore; revenues beat St at Rs 58,779 crore

Moneycontrol

Driven by a strong growth in revenues and an overall operational beat, oil and gas major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s (HPCL) net profit for the March quarter beat Street expectations at Rs 1,819 crore against profit of Rs 1,590 crore during the previous quarter. A poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 had pegged this at Rs 1,050 crore.

The revenue for the firm was seen at Rs 58,779 crore against Rs 55,541 crore posted during the previous quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was reported at Rs 2,886 crore, marginally lower than Rs 2,803 crore quarter on quarter. Its margin was seen at 5.6 percent against 5.8 percent.

The gross refining margin came in at USD 7.99 per barrel against USD 7.51 per barrel during the previous quarter.

The company’s Board approved a bonus issue of 1:2, implying that investors will receive one share for every two stock units held by her.

Following the results beat as well as the bonus issue announcement,

The stock gained over 13 percent in the past three days.

At 15:09 hrs, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 568.00, up Rs 58.75, or 11.54 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 572.40 and an intraday low of Rs 496.00.

tags #HPCL #Results

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.