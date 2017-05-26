HPCL posts 14% rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 1,819 crore; revenues beat St at Rs 58,779 crore

Moneycontrol

Driven by a strong growth in revenues and an overall operational beat, oil and gas major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s (HPCL) net profit for the March quarter beat Street expectations at Rs 1,819 crore against profit of Rs 1,590 crore during the previous quarter. A poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 had pegged this at Rs 1,050 crore.

The revenue for the firm was seen at Rs 58,779 crore against Rs 55,541 crore posted during the previous quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was reported at Rs 2,886 crore, marginally lower than Rs 2,803 crore quarter on quarter. Its margin was seen at 5.6 percent against 5.8 percent.

The gross refining margin came in at USD 7.99 per barrel against USD 7.51 per barrel during the previous quarter.

The company’s Board approved a bonus issue of 1:2, implying that investors will receive one share for every two stock units held by her.

Following the results beat as well as the bonus issue announcement,

The stock gained over 13 percent in the past three days.

At 15:09 hrs, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 568.00, up Rs 58.75, or 11.54 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 572.40 and an intraday low of Rs 496.00.