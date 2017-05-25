App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 25, 2017 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hotel Leelaventure Q4 net profit at Rs 13.42 cr

Hotel Leelaventure today reported a net profit of Rs 13.42 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of lower expenses.

Hotel Leelaventure Q4 net profit at Rs 13.42 cr

Hotel Leelaventure today reported a net profit of Rs 13.42 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of lower expenses.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 228.88 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Hotel Leelaventure said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 198.35 crore as against Rs 193.88 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net loss of Rs 102.51 crore compared to a loss of Rs 180.16 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure closed 13.95 percent higher at Rs 24.50 apiece on BSE.

tags #Hotel Leelaventure #Results

