Hotel Leelaventure Q4 net profit at Rs 13.42 cr

Hotel Leelaventure today reported a net profit of Rs 13.42 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of lower expenses.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 228.88 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Hotel Leelaventure said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 198.35 crore as against Rs 193.88 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net loss of Rs 102.51 crore compared to a loss of Rs 180.16 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure closed 13.95 percent higher at Rs 24.50 apiece on BSE.