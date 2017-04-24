Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT may dip 15.1% to Rs 2440 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Zinc to report net profit at 2440 crore down 15.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 70 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 5220 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 126.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2960 crore.

